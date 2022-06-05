22 killed after bus carrying pilgrims falls in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the family of those who died in the accident. Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased & Rs 50,000 each for the injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand.

"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance on the spot," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi district. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured.

As per Uttarakhand local administration, 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to ANI.