Hyderabad rape case: Two arrested so far, car seized

CHENNAI: Hyderabad Police on Saturday made their second arrest in the gang-rape case of a minor in the Jubilee Hills area, news agency ANI reported.

One person was arrested on Friday. In a press conference Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said the suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors, the police added.

Meanwhile a CCTV footage, which is going viral on social media, shows the girl standing with the attackers outside the pub. She was assaulted inside a parked car in a neighbourhood in the city and the attackers took turns to rape her while the others stood guard outside the car reported media.

Police have seized the red Mercedes in which the victim and her friends travelled from the pub

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.