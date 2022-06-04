Hyderabad gangrape: Explain 3-day delay in filing FIR, asks NCPCR

NEW DELHI: The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an explanation from the Hyderabad police over the delay in the registration of an FIR in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in the city.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also sought the registration of an FIR against a city pub for allowing entry to minors.

The girl had attended a daytime party at the pub before she was raped by five people, including three juveniles, on May 28.