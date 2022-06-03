Woman alleges sexual assault in Delhi metro, DMRC seek details

The woman said that she even ran to a nearby officer, however, he said that he can do nothing and asked her to go to the other police officers and file a complaint.

"I peered into his file that he was trying to show me. At this point, I noticed that he was trying to thrust his uncovered penis in my face. He attempted to do this thrice. As soon as I noticed, I got up and ran because I was scared and couldn't think. I approached a policeman...," she further tweeted.

She added,"...standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help me and asked me to go upstairs to talk about it. I was still scared but I somehow managed to go upstairs and found other policemen. I asked them to take me to the CCTV room so that I could recognise him. They did and.."

The woman said that she recognises him, but he fled away by entering a different metro.

"...I recognised him too. The entire incident was captured on the camera but then we saw him get into a different metro and leave. I asked them to do something about it but instead, they started victim blaming me and said dat I should've created a scene and that there's nothing..," she added.

Taking note of the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked her to provide the exact time of the incident.

"Hi. Please provide the exact time of the incident. In such cases, commuters are requested to immediately report the matter to the nearest Metro staff or contact the Customer Care centre at the Station," DMRC tweeted.

"They can also call, DMRC helpline no. 155370 or CISF helpline no. 155655 so that immediate help can be provided," DMRC added.