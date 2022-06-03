Pay extra charge for extra luggage: Railways’ new rules

In case of AC first class, passengers can carry up to 70 kgs for free, and for AC 2-Tier, the limit is 50 kgs. In AC 3-Tier sleeper, AC chair car and the sleeper class, carrying baggage up to 40 kilos is allowed. For second class, the luggage limit is up to 25 kgs. The minimum charge for excess baggage has been fixed at Rs 30.

The Railways stated that the owner of the luggage should be present at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. Passengers can also book their luggage in advance while booking the tickets.

“Luggage which is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorised agent executes a forwarding note and records therein such defects or improper packing," said a notification.

The Railways Ministry has urged passengers to travel light unless it is absolutely necessary. In a recent tweet, the ministry said, “If the luggage is more, then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage."