West Bengal to give gun salute to singer KK, family arrive

KOLKATA: West Bengal Government will give a gun salute to singer KK, who passed away yesterday in Kolkata after a live concert, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. The gun salute will be given at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer KK. The case has been registered at the New Market police station. Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma arrived at The Oberoi Grand where singer KK was staying.