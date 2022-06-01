Wednesdays to be 'no honking days' in Mumbai

CHENNAI: In the last two months, the traffic police have fined 12,194 motorists for excessive honking and 306 drivers for causing noise pollution by modifying silencers. When officials discover changed silencers on bikes, they have them removed and urge the riders to replace them with the originals.

Police officials said that the people have been complaining of high mental and blood pleasure for a very long time due to noise pollution created by unnecessary excess honking and so the initiative is aimed at curbing noise pollution levels in Mumbai.

"Actions speak louder than words! Every Wednesday will be observed as #NoHonkDay from now on. Make sure you do your part to make Mumbai a better environment for everyone by reducing noise pollution. #HornFreeMumbai," Mumbai Traffic Police said on Twitter.