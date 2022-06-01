Centre clears appointment of judges at Delhi, Madras, Calcutta HCs

NEW DELHI: The Centre has cleared appointment of nine additional judges as judges of the Madras High Court and also appointed two advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Anish Dayal has been appointed judge and advocate Amit Sharma as additional judge of the Delhi High Court. The additional judges of the Madras High Court, who have been appointed as judges are: Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Ganesan Ilangovan, Ananthi Subramanian, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, and Thamilselvi T. Valayapalayam.

The Centre also appointed judicial officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court. Besides these appointments, the government also extended the term of A.A. Nakkiran, additional judge of the Madras High Court, for one year.