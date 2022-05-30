RSS flag will become national flag one day: K'taka Minister Eshwarappa

CHENNAI: "Respect for saffron didn't begin yesterday or today, it has been respected for thousands of years. Saffron flag is a sign of sacrifice... RSS flag will become a national flag some day, there is no doubt," said Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday.

"To bring out the sense of sacrifice, RSS does prayers by keeping the saffron flag in the front," he said.

The tricolour is the nation flag according to the Constitution and we give it whatever respect it deserves, he added.

KS Eshwarappa was the former Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister. He resigned from the post, because of the abetment to suicide of civil contractor Santosh K Patil over 40 per cent commission to clear his bills.