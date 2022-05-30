Kota man wins 5-yr fight to get Rs 35 refund on rly ticket

KOTA: A Kota-based man has won his five-year fight to get a Rs 35 refund from the Railways, helping in the process nearly 3 lakh people who were in a similar situation.

The Railways has approved Rs 2.43 crore in refunds to 2.98 lakh IRCTC users, said Kota-based engineer Sujeet Swami quoting an RTI reply received by him.

Swami said he filed nearly 50 RTIs and shot off letters to four government departments in his fight to get back Rs 35 charged as service tax despite cancelling his ticket before the GST regime was implemented.

Swami claimed the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in its reply to his RTI query said 2.98 lakh users -- many of whom might have brought multiple tickets -- would get refund of Rs 35 on each ticket amounting to a total of Rs 2.43 crore.

The 30-year-old engineer had booked a railway ticket from his city to Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail in April, 2017 to undertake a journey on July 2, a day after the new GST regime came into force.