Foetus found growing inside 40-day-old baby in a rare medical condition

MOTIHARI: Recently, a 40-day-old baby was brought to the Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari for treatment. Doctors found that a foetus had developed inside his stomach.

A rare medical case has come to light in Bihar's Motihari, where a foetus was found inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant.

Recently, a 40-day-old baby was brought to the Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari for treatment. The doctor was told that the child felt bloated. Due to the bloating, the baby was not able to urinate properly. To investigate further, the doctor got the child examined.

To find out the reason for the bloating of the stomach and the stoppage of urine, Dr Tabrez Aziz of Rahmania Medical Center prescribed a computed tomography(CT) scan for the patient. But the results of the test left everyone in shock when the doctors found that a foetus had developed inside the infant's stomach.

Speaking to ANI about this rare phenomenon, Dr Tabrez Aziz said that in medical terminology, the case is called 'Foetus in fetu' or the presence of a foetus in the stomach of the child.

He said that this is a rare case that happens only occurs in one out of five lakh patients.

"A rare medical anomaly has come to light where a foetus was seen developing inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. It is called foetus in fetu. The infant has undergone surgery, condition is stable," said Dr Aziz.

Dr Aziz said that the child is now fine after surgery and has been discharged from the hospital.