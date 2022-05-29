National

97 children fall ill after having 'pani puri' in MP

The children from the nearby villages had gone to a fair on Saturday. In the fair, they all had pani puri and later complained of stomach pain and vomiting.
IANS

MANDLA: As many as Ninety-seven children have fallen ill after eating water balls (pani puri) at a fair in Singapur of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district.

The children from the nearby villages had gone to a fair on Saturday. In the fair, they all had pani puri and later complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

Parents of the ailing kids started rushing them to the hospital but by the time police got the information, the fair was over.

According to a police official in Mandla, “Number of children complained of stomach pain and vomiting. We have received information about the incident. It was learned that children who suffered from pain and vomiting had consumed pani-puri at the same stall. Search to identify panipuri seller is underway.”

“There were many pani puri stalls. We are trying to find out the exact person,” police said.

However, no casualty has been reported so far and children admitted in the hospital are out of danger.

Dr K R Shakya, who is posted in the medical facility, said, “A total of 97 children suffering from food poisoning were admitted to hospital in Mandla.”

