NEW DELHI: After a six-day pause, the south-west monsoon has started moving towards Kerala, having covered southern Sri Lanka on Thursday, the weather office said.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Comorin area during next 48 hours,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday afternoon.