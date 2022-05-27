7 soldiers killed after vehicle skids off in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Seven soldiers were killed and 19 injured in Ladakh’s Tuktuk sector on Friday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials said.

The accident took place around 9 am at a place located about 25 km from Thoise, they said, adding that the injured have been shifted to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir in Haryana’s Panchkula district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” over the bus accident. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army chief General Manoj Pande following the tragic incident. General Pande apprised Singh of the situation and the steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers.

The officials said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river. A total of 26 soldiers were on their way from a transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif. The vehicle fell into a depth of approximately 50 to 60 feet from the road. All the injured were initially taken to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur. Hours later, all 19 injured personnel were shifted to Chandimandir.