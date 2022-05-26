Sidhu to work as clerk at Central Jail in Patiala

CHENNAI: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, after having been to sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment, will work as a clerk at the Central Jail of Patiala, the jail officials stated.

According to reports, he will be trained for three months for his job behind the bars.

As per jail official, Sidhu will not be paid for the first 90 days. He is entitled to be paid ₹ 30-90 daily after the completion of his training that will be credited to his bank account directly.

58-year-old Sidhu, who has been placed in Barrack No 7 will work from his cell and will not go out for work because of security concerns.

He will also be taught how to brief lengthy court judgments and compile jail records, reports quoted.

According to the authorities of the Central jail of Patiala, he will be working in two shifts (9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm)

Sidhu, was taken to the hospital for medical examination on Tuesday. A diet chart was made since he is diagnosed with obesity and metabolic disorder.

He was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court on May 19 and surrendered on May 20 before the trial court in Patiala.