McDonald's outlet sealed after lizard found in drink

CHENNAI: A man in Ahmedabad recently posted a video of his meal showing a lizard floating on his beverage. The video was posted by one Bhargav Joshi on Twitter, which soon went viral prompting authorities into action.
The incident took place on Saturday when a group of four friends went to eat at McDonald's located at Sola.
In the clip, a glass of cold drink could be seen with the lizard floating along with other food items ordered by the customer.
According to reports, he and his friends sat at the McDonald's outlet for over four hours waiting for someone to listen to their complaint. When Joshi complained, the owner of the outlet said they would give them a full refund of ₹300.
Following the complaint the outlet was sealed by the AMC .
After the incident, Netizens took to Twitter thrashing the outlet.
“This is so disgusting! Lately, i have seen so many foods safety and hygiene issues happening. It feels like the staffs are becoming negligent and somewhere i feel being overburdened is the reason... Still, it is no excuse that food safety and hygiene be taken for granted,” a user wrote.
“Bravo Bhargav and your friends,” said another user.
Joshi later posted the photo of the sealed outlet and thanked the civic body for taking immediate action.
“Great work done by AMC,” he said in the tweet.
The fast-food giant company issued a statement and said that it was looking into the incident. "While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen," it read.
They also said that the have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all their restaurants.