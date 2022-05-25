McDonald's outlet sealed after lizard found in drink

CHENNAI: A man in Ahmedabad recently posted a video of his meal showing a lizard floating on his beverage. The video was posted by one Bhargav Joshi on Twitter, which soon went viral prompting authorities into action.

The incident took place on Saturday when a group of four friends went to eat at McDonald's located at Sola.

In the clip, a glass of cold drink could be seen with the lizard floating along with other food items ordered by the customer.

According to reports, he and his friends sat at the McDonald's outlet for over four hours waiting for someone to listen to their complaint. When Joshi complained, the owner of the outlet said they would give them a full refund of ₹300.

Following the complaint the outlet was sealed by the AMC .