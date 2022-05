NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday warned airlines against offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their domestic and international flights.

In a communique sent to all Indian carriers on Tuesday, the DGCA said that some of the carriers are offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their scheduled international and domestic operations.

“This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but also inviting a serious safety concern as well,” DGCA said.