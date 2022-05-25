Arson at AP town over renaming of district

AMARAVATI: Arson broke out in the Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday when police resorted to lathi-charge at people who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, with many cops injured and protesters setting the houses of state minister P Viswarupu and a ruling YSR Congress MLA P Satish on fire.

While the ruling party blamed unnamed forces behind the arson, opposition parties hit out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.