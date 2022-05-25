National

Arson at AP town over renaming of district

While the ruling party blamed unnamed forces behind the arson, opposition parties hit out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
Visuals from the spot
Dt Next Bureau

AMARAVATI: Arson broke out in the Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday when police resorted to lathi-charge at people who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, with many cops injured and protesters setting the houses of state minister P Viswarupu and a ruling YSR Congress MLA P Satish on fire.

