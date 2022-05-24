Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court to likely pronounce verdict today

VARANASI: The Varanasi district court is likely to pronounce the verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque case on Tuesday.

The district court on Monday completed the hearing of arguments in the case and reserved its order for today.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu side, on Tuesday said that the Muslim side wanted the case dismissed.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Muslim side presented their arguments yesterday, they said that the matter doesn't meet the parameters of the Places of Worship Act. They wanted the matter dismissed. But we too presented our arguments before the Court."

He further said that the court will hear the matter at 2 pm today.

"The matter can't be dismissed just like that, it will sustain. It is not a matter of property but of the Right to Worship. The court will hear the matter at 2 pm today. The decision will be out probably by 4 pm," Yadav added.