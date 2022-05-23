Advocate seeks impleadment in Gyanvapi case before SC

NEW DELHI: A lawyer has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court seeking impleadment in the Gyanvapi mosque case stating that a mosque constructed on temple land cannot be a mosque.

The application was filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay who had earlier filed a petition challenging the Constitutional validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 (Act).

It contended that a temple's religious character does not change after the demolition of roof, walls, pillars, foundation and even offering Namaz, it added.