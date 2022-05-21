Tributes pour in on Rajiv Gandhi’s 31st death anniversary

The sixth Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi died on May 21, 1991, as a result of a suicide bombing carried out by an LTTE cadre in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Fourteen others also lost their lives in the bombing.

On Saturday morning, a prayer meet was organised at the Vir Bhumi, a memorial dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi, which was attended by a number of Congress leaders.

During Rajiv Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister, India witnessed a telecom revolution with technology at the driving seat.

In August 1984, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) was established to develop state-of-the-art telecommunication technology.

Rajiv Gandhi had also promoted science and technology by bringing computer and internet to India, and the National Policy on Education (NPE) was announced in 1986 to modernise and expand higher education programmes across the country.

Rajiv Gandhi empowered the youth by bringing down the voting age. In 1989, the 61st Amendment Act of the Constitution was passed which lowered the voting age from 21 years to 18 years.

The foundation of the panchayati raj institutions was also strengthened by the 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution in 1992, a year after he was assassinated.