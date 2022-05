CHENNAI: Indrani Mukherjea, the former media executive arrested for killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, walks out of Byculla Jail on Friday a day after she was granted bail by Special CBI court on Rs 2 lakh surety.

"I am very happy," she says.

"We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. 6.5 years is too long a time," said the court on Thursday.