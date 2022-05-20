Lawyers in Mathura to observe strike on Friday against UP govt order

MATHURA: Lawyers in the district will abstain from work on Friday to protest against an Uttar Pradesh government order recommending action against errant lawyers creating lawlessness in district courts.

The order was issued by Praful Kamal, special secretary, Uttar Pradesh government to district magistrates.

The Bar Association of Mathura will observe "no court work" day on Friday to protest against the insulting language used in the letter, Ajeet Teharia, president of the Bar Association said. The association has also taken exception to the way the letter was withdrawn by the government with a decision to frame rules on this issue, Teharia said.

The letter asks officials to "take cognisance of those lawyers creating lawlessness in courts and ensure appropriate action against them," Teharia claimed.