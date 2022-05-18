Family of Kashmir grenade attack victim stages protest

JAMMU: Family and villagers of Bakra area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday staged a 'dharna' against the killing of a native in a grenade attack by militants in Baramulla town.

Four persons were injured when a militant wearing a 'burqa' slipped a hand grenade through the window hole of the wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town on Tuesday evening.

One of the injured, Ranjit Singh of Bakra village in Rajouri district, later succumbed to critical splinter injuries in the hospital.

Villagers in Bakra village blocked the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway over his death.

The protesters were demanding an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased and employment to one of the family members.

Protesters said that the deceased, who was a father of four daughters and a minor son, was the sole bread earner in family.

District officials were trying to pacify the protesters and persuading them lift the 'dharna'.