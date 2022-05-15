'Will motivate upcoming sportspersons': Modi heaps praise on India's Thomas Cup victory

CHENNAI: The Indian shuttlers have recorded an epoch-making victory in the Thomas Cup badminton tournament by defeating giant of the game, Indonesia.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the Indian shuttlers on their indomitable victory. On his social media handle, he wished the team saying, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."
The Indian men defeated the 14-time champions Indonesia with a clinical 3-0. Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting in a nailbaiting game. Losing badly 8-21 in the first set, Sen came back to win the next two sets 21-17 and 21-16.
In the second game, India's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the unnerving contest going down 18-21 in the first set to bounce back 23-21 and 21-19 in the subsequent sets to defeat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.
In the third game and the second singles contest however, Kidambi Srikanth took the game pretty comfortably winning 21-15 and 23-21 against Asian games gold medallist Jonatan Christie.