'Will motivate upcoming sportspersons': Modi heaps praise on India's Thomas Cup victory

CHENNAI: The Indian shuttlers have recorded an epoch-making victory in the Thomas Cup badminton tournament by defeating giant of the game, Indonesia.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the Indian shuttlers on their indomitable victory. On his social media handle, he wished the team saying, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."