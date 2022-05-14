Congress calls for recalibration of economic policies

UDAIPUR: Expressing “extreme concern” over the state of the economy, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday called for a recalibration of the economic policies while taking into account global and domestic developments.

Addressing a press conference here, he also called for a comprehensive review of fiscal relations between the Centre and the states and demanded that the GST compensation to states be extended for a period of three years.

Chidambaram, who is the convener of the group deliberating on economic issues at the Congress’ three-day ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’, said the government has completely failed on the economic front and is clueless on how to set things right.

The government is fuelling inflation and unemployment and the fiscal position of states is fragile, he charged, stressing the need to undertake urgent remedial measures. “The government appears clueless on the ways to deal with these developments,” he said.

UDAIPUR: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday discussed the party’s action plan for the second phase of the mass contact programme to take on the policies of the government as well as rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

She presided over the meeting of AICC general secretaries, PCC presidents and legislature party leaders during the party’s Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir here.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the meeting and called for planning the next stage of the action plan for Jan Jagran Abhiyan, sources said.

The Congress launched the mass agitation/contact programme - ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ -- from November 14 to November 29, 2021 to highlight various issues, including inflation, price rise, recession, unemployment rate and farm distress.

The party is now planning to launch Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0.

Top Congress leaders from across the country are here for a three-day brainstorming conclave to decide on the party’s strategy on key issues and revamp of the organisation.