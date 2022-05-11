SC asks Centre, States not to register cases under Sedition: 10 points

NEW DELHI: Here is what the bench said during the hearing:

1) A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state.

2) The rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu and permitted reconsideration of the provision.

3) The bench directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

4) The court listed the matter in the third week of July and said its directions shall continue till further orders.

5) Any affected party is at liberty to approach concerned courts that are requested to examine the reliefs sought taking into the consideration the present order.

6) The bench hoped and expected that the states and the Centre will restrain (themselves) from registering any FIR, continue any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking section 124A of the IPC till the aforesaid provision of law is under re-consideration.

7) The attorney general, on previous date of hearing, had given some glaring examples of misuse of the sedition law like in a case of recital of Hanuman Chalisa'...therefore, we expect that till the re-examination of the law is complete, it will be appropriate not to continue with the usage of the aforesaid provision of the law by the governments

8) The bench did not agree to the Centre's suggestion that a superintendent of police ranked officer be made responsible for monitoring the registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition.

9) Referring to the Central government's view, it said the Union of India also agreed with its prima facie views on the penal provision which can be reviewed by the competent forum.

10) All pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect the provision of sedition would be kept at abeyance and the adjudication of other offences, if any, could proceed, the order said.