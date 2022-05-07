Yogi Adityanath reviews development works in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh: On his second visit to Ayodhya since being elected as UP CM a second time, Yogi Adityanath had a meal at the house of one Maniram, a Dalit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed various ongoing development schemes in Ayodhya and had a meal with a 'Dalit' at his house.

On his second visit to Ayodhya since being elected as UP CM a second time, Mr Adityanath had a meal at the house of one Maniram, a Dalit, a government spokesman said here.

Mr Adityanath after taking the meal also interacted with Maniram and his family which lives in the Dalit locality of Ayodhya.

He said ensuring social justice is the top-most priority of his government.