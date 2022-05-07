Snake skin found inside food parcel in Kerala; officials seal hotel

CHENNAI: A snake skin was found in food parcel bought from a restaurant in Nedumangad, Kerala and the hotel has been temporarily closed by the food safety officials.

The incident took place on Thursday, when a woman and her daughter purchased parotta from a shop. The snake skin was found in the newspaper that was used to pack the parottas at Chandamukku.

According to reports, Priya and her daughter had purchased two parottas for their lunch, of which the daughter ate one and the mother began eating the second. That's when she discovered a piece of snake skin in the parcel. Soon after the incident, the duo approached the Nedumangad police who directed them to the Food Safety Office in the municipality office. They inspected the shop and ordered its closure.