Seven charred to death after fire breaks out in Indore residential build

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit inside a house.
INDORE: Seven persons were charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a double-storey building in Indore's Swarna Bagh Colony in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an electric short circuit inside a house, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra who was present at the site told ANI.

The Police Commissioner said, "Seven people have died and nine people have so fare been rescued by officials present at the spot."

A fire department official said: "The fire might have started due a short circuit. It took us three hours to bring the fire under control."

Further investigation is underway.

