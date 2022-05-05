Terror suspects with explosives provided from Pakistan nabbed in Karnal: Anil Vij

NEW DELHI: Hours after terror suspects were detained in Haryana's Karnal, Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the terrorists received explosives from Pakistan through drones and were given the task to transport them to Adilabad in Telangana. He said that the State police has arrested four terrorists along with a huge amount of explosives in Karnal district today.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, the Home Minister said, "Four terrorists were going in the Innova vehicle was nabbed by the police near the Bastara toll plaza in Karnal. On search of the vehicle, the police recovered three IEDs, a country-made pistol, 31 live cartridges, 1.31 lakh cash and six mobile phones recovered from them. They got explosives from Pakistan through drones and were tasked with carrying them to Adilabad in Telangana." Among the arrested accused Bhupinder Singh is from Ludhiana and the other three Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh are from Ferozepur and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver a consignment of explosives.

"They were in touch with a Pakistan-based man Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons. Rinda used to drop weapons and explosives at a pre-designated location in the fields in Ferozepur with the help of drones," said Vij. He further added that the investigations in the case are underway and police were conducting an in-depth probe.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is yet not clear if the accused are terrorists or pawns of the terror organisations being used to transport explosives from one place to another. Earlier today, Superintendent of police Karnal Ram Poonia said that the accused were taking the current consignment of explosives to a place near Nanded from Ferozepur, Punjab. A case under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered.

"The accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur dist. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," said SP.