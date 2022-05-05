Prasant Kishor announces 3,000 km ‘padayatra’ in Bihar

CHENNAI: Prasant Kishor, who recently denied the reports of him joining the Congress party, announced to disclose his future strategy today.

A cryptic tweet hinting a new party read:

“My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!

As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to – Peoples good governance”.

Today, at a press conference, he denied speculations of creating a party and announced a 3,000 km ‘padayatra’ in Bihar, from October 2 (coinciding with the Gandhi Jayanti) as part of his ‘Focus on Meeting People’ strategy.

The top leaders of nearly all parties have chosen not to react.

Prashant Kishor was last associated as a successful political strategist for Trinamool Congress in 2021.