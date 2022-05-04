Several areas in Hyderabad face waterlogging after heavy rainfall today

Luxettipet in Mancherial district received nine cms of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with eight cms of rain.

However, the rainfall caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.

Trees were reported to be uprooted in some places.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the job to clear stagnated water and fallen trees.

“I spoke to @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar @CPHydCity to send emergency teams in Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat), Talab KATTA area behind Owaisi School & Mecca Colony KalaPathar as these areas are inundated,” AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.