Several areas in Hyderabad face waterlogging after heavy rainfall today

CHENNAI: Several parts of Hyderabad and its neighbouring areas received heavy rainfall early on Wednesday morning.
The heavy downpour left many areas in the city, including Seetharampura, Secunderabad Cantonment, and Begumpet, waterlogged.
Rains occurred at many places over the State early this morning, it said.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Hyderabad centre had in its forecast for Wednesday had predicted light to moderate rains. It also said that thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of Telangana.
Luxettipet in Mancherial district received nine cms of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with eight cms of rain.
However, the rainfall caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.
Trees were reported to be uprooted in some places.
The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the job to clear stagnated water and fallen trees.
“I spoke to @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar @CPHydCity to send emergency teams in Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat), Talab KATTA area behind Owaisi School & Mecca Colony KalaPathar as these areas are inundated,” AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.
"DRF teams clearing water stagnation, tree falls and providing citizens assistance in wake of inundation caused by sudden cloud burst," tweeted director, enforcement, vigilance, disaster management, GHMC.
Meanwhile, Mercury levels have been hovering above 40 degrees C in Telangana during the ongoing summer.