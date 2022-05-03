PM Modi appeals to Russia and Ukraine to have ceasefire, take path of dialogue

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday again appealed to Russia and Ukraine to have an immediate ceasefire and to take path of dialogue as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia to stop the crisis.

The appeal was made by Modi, while making a statement following talks with the Danish Prime Minister in Copenhagen, where he reached on the second leg of his three-nation European tour.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and take path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the issue,” he said.

Frederiksen said that as India is close partner, she and Modi discussed war in Ukraine. “We discussed consequences of horrible crimes committed against civilians and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

She said that killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. Both the Prime Ministers condemned these killings and and stressed the need for an independent investigation.

Frederiksen said that Denmark and the entire European Union strongly condemn Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“My message is very clear – (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has to stop this war and end the killings,” she said. She also said that she hopes that India will influence Russia to stop the war.

Modi landed in Copenhagen on Tuesday and held talks with Frederiksen to enhance the bilateral relationship.

Delegation-level talks were also held and some MoUs signed.

Modi, in a statement, said that he delighted that there have been “important developments” in various areas, especially in renewable energy, health, ports, shipping, circular economy and water management.

He also pointed out that more than 200 Danish companies are working in different sectors in India. “These companies are benefiting from increased ease of doing business and economic reforms in India,” he said.

According to the statement, both sides reviewed progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. “They also discussed our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties and other issues.”

After reaching the Danish capital, Modi, in a tweet, said: “I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties.”

Modi was received by Frederiksen at the airport and from there, they moved to Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

He is also slated to participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

At the India-Nordic Summit, Modi will talk to the Nordic nations to strengthen the areas of climate change, renewable energy, and innovation and technology.

Modi will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts Katrin Jacobsdottir (Iceland), Jonas Gahr Store (Norway), Sanna Marin (Finland), and Magdalena Andersson (Sweden).

On the first leg of his visit, Modi was in Germany where he held talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz over wide range of issues, including regional and global matters.

He was received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders.

On the last stretch, Modi will visit France and meet President Emmanuel Macron.