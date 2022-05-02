Indian-origin kids sing, present portrait of Modi during Germany visit

BERLIN: It was a dream come true for two small Indian-origin children in Germany who received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they won his heart by their talent.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, was given a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country.

Ashutosh and Manya Mishra were among kids who were waiting for the prime minister at Hotel Adlon Kempinski along with the elders of the community.