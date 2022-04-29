Sexual assault case: Vijay Babu files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

"We had begun the searches regarding this case. There are still a few places to search. Witness identification and their examination are pending. We are expecting that he might come and surrender before the law. We also took his passport details and travel details," CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner told ANI.

He further said, "The identification of more witnesses began yesterday. Apart from this, we have already requested the court to impound his passport if he is not coming forward. He has to co-operate with the investigation. We have served notice at his house also to come forward. No other complaints were received against him."

The police official also informed that they have retrieved CCTV footage from various locations.