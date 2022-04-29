Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police nabs key accused from WB

Tamluk police station IC Arup Sarkar said, "SK Farid was staying in his aunt's house. We came to know his family does not reside in Bengal. His original house was at Namalakhya, Mahisadal area and before 34 years they (his family) left this place and started residing in Delhi. They (Delhi Police Special Branch) will produce him before a court in Delhi on Friday."

Delhi Police arrested 30 people in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case including three juveniles who were sent to a correction home in Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi police arrested two persons Jafar and Babuddin in connection with the case.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.