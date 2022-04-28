85,000 Indians contracted HIV during Covid lockdown, Maharashtra tops list

Chennai: Even as the entire country was under lockdown due to Covid in India during 2020-21, around 85,000 people contracted HIV due to unprotected sex.

This came after Chandra Shekar Kaur, a social activist from Madhya Pradesh, received information from the National AIDS Control Organization under the Right to Information Act.

Accordingly, in 2020-21, 85,268 cases of HIV were reported across India due to unprotected sex.

Maharashtra tops the list, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

The number of people living with HIV has dropped from 1.44 lakh in 2019-20 to 85,000 in 2020-21.

According to the data, from 2011-12 to 2020-21 there was a steady decline in the number of reported HIV infections due to unprotected sexual activity. This number has come down from 2.4 lakh in 2011-12 to 1.44 lakh in 2019-20 and to 85,268 in 2020-21.

It is noteworthy that the National AIDS Control Program (NACO), a division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was launched in 1992 as a comprehensive program for the prevention and control of HIV / AIDS in India.