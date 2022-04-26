DGCA asks Air India to repair aircraft after passenger complains of shabby interiors

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has asked Tata Group-owned Air India to repair its aircraft after a passenger complained on social media on Monday about the plane’s shabby interiors, including a broken armrest, officials said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last Wednesday grounded a SpiceJet aircraft over a passenger’s complaint of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels. The SpiceJet plane took to the skies a day later after all the suggested repairs were effected.

On Monday, a passenger posted on social media a couple of pics of shabby interiors including a broken armrest of Air India’s Airbus A320 aircraft with registration number VT-EDF, officials said.

As a result, the DGCA asked the airline to check and rectify the problem as soon as possible, they mentioned.

The plane will be in Kolkata on Monday night and the repair works will be done during that time, they said.