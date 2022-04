Chennai: The theory examinations for the second term of CBSE Classes 10 and 12 across the country began today.

The exams, which start today, are scheduled until June 14.

It has been reported that the precautionary safety rules and Covid protocols are to be followed.

21,16,209 students would appear for the CBSE Class 10 examination and 14,54,370 students are to appear for the CBSE Class 12 examination.