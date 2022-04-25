AICTE approves B.Tech VSLI design tech and diploma in IC manufacturing courses

Chennai: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved two courses, including B.Tech and B.E Electronics and Engineering, in Very-large-scale integration (VLSI) design and technology for 2022-2023.

AICTE, in a circular to all the Vice-Chancellors of technical universities and principals of colleges and the approved institution offering diploma courses, said the second course, which was approved, would be a diploma in Integrated Circuit (IC) manufacturing.

AICTE, Policy and Academic Planning Bureau advisor Ramesh Unnikrishnan, in the circular, pointed out the reference to the program for the development and semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country as approved by the cabinet.

He said it was pertinent that the aspirations of the country to establish semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem would require a market-ready talent pool in the field concern, which ultimately would require a clear road map of capacity building.

Accordingly, institutions, that were interested and eligible to start these courses would be permitted subject to satisfying the conditions laid down for the beginning of new programs. The AICTE advisor said the model curriculum, which is under preparation, will be published soon.

The present VLSI circuit design technologies offer end-users many applications, increased processing power, and improved cost-effectiveness.

The requirement for the course is accelerating, with significant advantages for future VLSI and systems design. VLSI design engineers are always in demand for front-end and back-end design applications.

In the manufacturing process of IC, electronic circuits with components such as transistors are formed on the surface of a silicon crystal wafer.