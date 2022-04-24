Guwahati Municipal polls: BJP wins in five wards

Guwahati: As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in five wards, Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district informed. Out of 57, the results have been declared in six wards wherein, BJP won five including wards number 11, 21, 31, 41, 51, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won one vote in ward number 1.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am. On being asked about how many votes BJP will, Pramod Swami, BJP candidate from ward number 16, exuded his confidence over winning the GMC election and said the people of Assam have trust in state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works done under his leadership in the state.

"Here is already a double engine government and BJP will get full votes as the people of Assam have trust in Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works that have been done under his leadership," Swami said. Another BJP Candidate from ward number 55, Manoj Kumar Nath expressed his confidence in winning full votes and said, "I have full faith that BJP will win all the 57 wards. The Chief Minister has done a lot for the people of Assam and they have their trust in him."

In a veiled attack on the state Chief Minister, Manjit Mahanta, Congress leader said this time people will give their answers for the corruption that took place under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Out of the 60, you need 30-32 votes to form the government, the Indian National Congress will get its majority. We are going to form GMC," the Congress leader said.