Delhi logs 1,083 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: Daily Covid cases in Delhi continue to remain above the 1000-mark with the city reporting 1,083 new infections in the last 24 hours. The city reported 1,094 Covid cases on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government on Sunday, the number of active cases in the city rose to 3,975 and the case positivity rate stands at 4.48 per cent, a little less than yesterday (4.82 per cent).

As many as 812 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 18,44,734.