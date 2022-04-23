Modi sold tea, selling country now, says Prakash Raj

Chennai: Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday posted on his Twitter, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was selling the nation too.

In the post, Prakash Raj wrote, "The ones who believed he sold chai aren’t believing he is selling the nation too." This has created a huge uproar on social media.

One of the user commented on the post, "Government of India sold public assets totalling ₹3,47,439 crore.

You have Google, take some time to research, Air india was sold to Tata groups. We don't have any Airlines owned by GOI. Also Indian petrochemicals corporation to Reliance. List is long."