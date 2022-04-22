Thrill is your chill? Here are some haunted places to visit in India

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
Forts and scary stories come hand-in-hand. The Shaniwarwada Fort built by the rulers of Peshwa Dynasty, was witness to the brutal murder of a young prince and heir to their throne on the orders of his close relative. Some visitors taking a trip to the fort after sunset claim that they can still hear his cries for help.
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Bhangarh and its ruins are closed to visitors from sunset to sunrise, believably the time with highest paranormal activity. If rumours are to be believed, people visiting the fort after sunset have even gone missing.
Delhi Cantonment, Delhi
The area around Delhi Cantonment is said to be haunted by a vengeful spirit of a lady, clad in white dress, aimlessly waving for passersby to stop their cars. It is believed that people who agree to give her a ride are never seen again. While those who don’t stop have claimed that the woman runs parallel to their window, until they reach the border of Delhi Cantonment.
Dumas Beach, Gujarat
From spooky shrieks to whispers, the black-sand beach in Gujarat, once a cremation ground, is the scariest beach in Gujarat. Believed to be lurking with spirits of the dead, Dumas is a witness to plenty of horror sounds that urge beach-goers to stay away from the sea after the sun goes down.
Ramoji Film City, Andhra Pradesh
One of the largest shooting complexes in India, Ramoji Film City is said to be built on the war grounds of Nizams. It is believed that the spirits of dead soldiers surround the place, with frequent paranormal activities.
Dow Hill, West Bengal
According to local stories, the forest area of Kurseong is famous for the tale of the headless boy. Wanderers and locals have reported spotting a young headless boy who suddenly disappears into the trees after some time. A small hill station near Darjeeling, Dow Hill, is believed to be surrounded by many spirits around a nearby school. Constant shrieks, laughter and footsteps are heard in the school, even during vacations and weekends when the premises is empty.