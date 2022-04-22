National

Thrill is your chill? Here are some haunted places to visit in India

With every teaser of Kartik Aryan's upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' netizens are both excited and spooked out. Interestingly, a haunted house that inspired the prequel 'Bhool Bhulaiya,' is Alummoottil meda in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. Legend has it that that the head of the mansion called 'Alummoottil Channan' and his maid were brutally murdered years ago and their spirits still haunt around. Well, there are many such eerie stories and spots that are bound to chill the soul out of you.