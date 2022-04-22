Modi, Boris discuss new areas of cooperation, investment opportunities in India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were "wide-ranging and productive" and they also discussed new areas of cooperation.

Sectors such as trade, commerce, defence and clean energy figured prominently in the discussions The Prime Minister said in tweets that they spoke about the reforms in India and the investment opportunities they bring.

The two leaders also held deliberations on strengthening the innovation ecosystem to benefit startups.

"My talks with PM @BorisJohnson were wide-ranging and productive. We took stock of the ground covered in the India-UK friendship and also discussed new areas of cooperation. Sectors such as trade, commerce, defence and clean energy figured prominently in our discussions," the Prime Minister said.