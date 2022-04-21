National

Three soldiers injured in gunfight with militants in J-K's Baramulla

Three soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
SRINAGAR: Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

''In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

