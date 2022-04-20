From violence to anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri: All you need to know

CHENNAI: Bulldozers demolished several structures at Jahangirpuri on Wednesday amid a heavy paramilitary and police presence during the NDMC's anti-encroachment drive that was stopped within hours following a Supreme Court order.

The drive continued even after the apex court directed the authorities to stop it. Officials said it was because of the absence of a written order from the court.

Violence and anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri?

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the clashes.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.

Later, the NDMC had requested the Delhi Police on Tuesday to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The drive was undertaken a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify illegal constructions of rioters in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.