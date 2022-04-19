SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: See details here

NEW DELHI: As the deadline approaches for online applications for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS), and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has requested aspiring candidates for the exam to submit their applications much before the closing date on April 30, 2022, keeping in account heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.

The application process for MTS and Havaldar exam began on March 22.

The Commission has asked candidates not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.

It also cautioned candidates that no extension will be granted for the last date for submission of the application under any circumstances.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 30.04.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of application shall be granted in any circumstances,” the SSC said in its notification on April 13, 2022.

Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I) will be conducted in July while Paper II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 will be held on May 8, 2022.