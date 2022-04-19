90% jump in Covid cases sparks fresh concerns

Delhi: A total of 214 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. This, however, includes a backlog of 212 deaths from Kerala -- a backlog of 62 deaths has been cleared following court appeals and the state reported 150 deaths between April 13 and April 16.

The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection in the population, has increased from 0.31 per cent on Sunday to 0.83 per cent on Monday. The number of active cases, however, has seen a slim dip from 11, 558 to 11,542. The country has recorded a total of over 4.30 crore cases since the pandemic struck.

Among the cities witnessing a surge in cases is the national capital Delhi, which reported 517 cases. The total number of infected patients in Delhi, according to yesterday's bulletin, is 1,518 — the highest since March 3 this year.

Several students in Delhi and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad and Noida have tested positive over the past couple of weeks, sparking panic leading to the closure of schools.